New HS Updates: Big Month Ahead for Sartell School Construction

SARTELL -- It's an important month for construction crews and district staff over at the new Sartell high school.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says they are hoping to wrap up the main bulk of construction later this month. He says large spaces like the auditorium and pool are just a few weeks away from completion.

Everything that's suppose to be here is here. It needs to be cleaned again and those things finished up but it's starting to feel like a real pool.

Hallways and classrooms are being cleaned and construction equipment throughout the building is starting to move out.

Schwiebert says two courses they are looking forward to growing academically in the new school is the shop area, with hopes of building a habitat house, and the Family and Consumer Science lab.

This is where they will be able to do, starting next year, culinary arts and getting kids prepared to become chefs. This would be the high school stage of it and then they could continue in college.

Schwiebert says weather permitting, they hope to have the scoreboards installed on their athletic fields and the parking lot and walking paths paved and stripped by months end.

School staff is expected to move in by August.

It will be a few years of transition throughout the district as this fall the new high school will open for grades 9-12, while the current high school will be closed as it begins a remodel to become the new middle school.

By the year 2020-21, the current high school will open as the new middle school, the current middle school will become the intermediate school, Pine Meadow elementary will house 1st and 2nd graders and Oak Ridge elementary will be the districts new Pre-K and Kindergarten school.