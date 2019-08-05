New HS Update: Sartell Staff Begins Moving Into New High School

SARTELL -- Cleaning, unpacking and organizing are all that remains inside the new Sartell High School before students arrive on September 3rd.

The 22-month construction project is in the endgame as staff begin moving into their new home this week.

Principal Brenda Steve says her staff had a lot of input in the buildings design.

Our staff was great about meeting with the architects and giving their input in what they wanted kids to be able to do and you see that all over the building.

Besides a few touch-ups, the auditorium is all the remains to be finished --which should wrap up in a week or two.

Steve says one thing that may feel like a small issue, but get students excited, is the more efficient service in the cafeteria.

Right now our students stand in line for the same meal and it's sometimes a really long wait. Now if they didn't want what was served in one line they could go find something they do want in another line.

Steve says they know it will take students some time to adjust to the new school and will try to make the transition as smooth as possible.

There was concern about giving students enough time to go through the building and adjust to their schedules. So we are going to structure things a little bit differently then we have in the past to accommodate those student needs.

A Grand Opening Week/Community Appreciation will be held on Saturday, September 14th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for you to tour the grounds.

Starting next month the old high school will be closed as it begins a remodel to become the new middle school starting the 2020-21 school year.

Also at that time the current middle school will become the intermediate school, Pine Meadow elementary will house 1st and 2nd graders and Oak Ridge elementary will be the districts new Pre-K and Kindergarten school.