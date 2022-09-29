Newbie here! It's National Coffee Day and I am all about celebrating it. Hot coffee (with cream), cold coffee, nitro coffee, you name it I will give it a try. However, being I am new to the Central Minnesota, St. Cloud area I need the 4-1-1 on where the place to get coffee not only on this day, but any day would be. Thank you to everyone who chimed in when I asked on Facebook:

Here's what you had to say to help a new comer, anyone visiting in the area, or to anyone looking for a good cup of coffee! In no particular order

They actually have several locations including Zimmerman, Princeton and Cambridge plus, this suggestion came from Mikkie T., who said she gets hers "In Milaca" their fourth location.

Annika K. gave this Little Falls coffee shop suggestion and from the looks of their Facebook, you'll probably want to get a baked good or food with that coffee.

Renee Z. first gave this St. Cloud location idea, but it was soon seconded by Charlene R. who said

Try the uncommon raven...YUMMY. It is perfect for a fall specialty drink and it is not syrupy sweet.

Lola H. gave the nod to this local St. Cloud establishment that is located on Cooper Ave. N. and just had a fun and successful Cloud Coffee Fest, which from the looks of their Facebook I am NOT missing next time and neither should you!

Another St. Cloud favorite that might be a national chain but it is locally owned. Michelle T. made this suggestion along with Tricia J. who also stated,

This is Where I go for my treat!

This popular Sauk Rapids coffeehouse, as said on their website, serves up, "Coffee by Muggsy's. Breakfast, Lunch and Joy by Us." and gets two separate thumbs up from Jennifer R. and Sara Anne.

delightfully different. made from scratch.

Is how they are described on their website and what I have been told by several people now including my co-worker, who swears by anything and everything at this local downtown St. Cloud favorite.

Their slogan is:

the little coffee shop with BIG HEART

And I for one could not love that more! This special coffee shop is located in Avon and was graciously suggested by Jessica Ann.

Also recommended by Jessica Ann who says they make "amazing unique coffee" and is located in Sartell.

There are many unique, cozy, flavorful and aroma filled coffee shops to explore and taste. I suggest making your way down the list sip by sip.

