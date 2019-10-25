New Herberger’s Building Owners Meet With Local Leaders

ST. CLOUD -- Earlier this month we told you the former Herberger's building in downtown St. Cloud was being sold, and while we still don't know what the future holds for that building, we do know the new owners have been meeting with local leaders about the possibilities.

St. Cloud Economic Development Director Cathy Mehelich says she met with a representative of RD Management earlier this week. She says they were in town to gather input on potential reuses for the space.

St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce President Teresa Bohnen says it sounds like they want to listen to the community.

They are focused on what the community wants and what might really be successful in that area.

Bohnen says with the River's Edge Convention Center bringing in large groups of people to our downtown on a regular basis there is an opportunity there.

With the convention center right there, things that would attract convention goers are particularly interesting in that site.

Mehelich says at this point they have no specific plans and they have indicated a desire to find the right use, not just the quickest use.

RD Management is also buying the former Herberger's building on University Avenue in St. Paul.