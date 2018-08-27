New Figures Show Crime Down in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- New statistics from Minneapolis police show crime had dropped significantly compared to last year.

Homicides dropped to 20 so far this year compared to 26 at this time in 2017.

Among violent crimes, the sharpest decline was in robberies, which are down about 33 percent. Violent and property crimes together dropped nearly 17 percent in 2018 compared to the same time in 2017.

Police spokeswoman Darcy Horn says the decline is the result improved engagement with the community.