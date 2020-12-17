New COVID Deaths High, New Cases Low in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- For the second day in a row Minnesota had a high number of deaths related to COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health says another 83 people died Wednesday. Stearns County had two more deaths including one person in their early 40s, Sherburne County also had two deaths, and Benton County had one. The total number of deaths statewide since the pandemic began is up to 4,658.

While deaths are high new positive cases are still low, with 2,775 new positive cases Wednesday. Sixty-six of the new cases are in Stearns County, 50 in Sherburne County, and 15 in Benton County. There are about 30,000 active cases in the state right now.

Eight more people were admitted to the hospital and three more people were admitted to the ICU.