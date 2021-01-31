New COVID-19 Cases in MN Under 1,000 Sunday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 13 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 996 new positive cases Sunday.

Cumulatively, the state has now seen a total of 6,200 fatalities and over 460,800 confirmed cases.

No deaths were reported in the tri-county area for the second straight day. Stearns County reported 20 cases, Benton County reported 16 cases, and Sherburne County reported 14 cases.

Health officials say over 6.5 million tests have been run in Minnesota.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app