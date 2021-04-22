New COVID-19 Cases Close to 2,000 for Wednesday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state. The statewide death toll since the pandemic began is now at 7,054.

The number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus is just under 2,000 at 1,873. Locally, Sherburne County has 61 new cases, Stearns County has 58, and Benton County has 29.

As for vaccinations, 53 percent of Minnesotans age 16 and older have had at least one dose so far. Stearns County is at 46 percent with at least one dose, Sherburne County is at 33 percent, and Benton County continues to rank last in the state at just 32 percent.

Get our free mobile app