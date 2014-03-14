New Brewery Being Planned For Downtown Sauk Rapids [AUDIO]

SAUK RAPIDS - A new brewery is coming to Sauk Rapids. The owner of Flying Pig Pizza Company, Roy Dodds, says he is planning to open the Urban Moose Brewing Company.

Dodds says, besides the brewery, he'll be moving Flying Pig Pizza to that location and adding several new menu options.

Dodds says they'll have several seating spaces, including a large deck with enough seating for 80 people.

He says they'll be located near the base of the old Sauk Rapids bridge, which will give them great views of the park and river.