Neil B. Weihrauch, 52, St. Cloud

December 5, 1968 - January 3, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Neil B. Weihrauch, age 52, who passed away unexpectedly Sunday at his home. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and burial will be at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and two hours prior to the services Friday at the church.

Neil was born December 5, 1968 in St. Cloud to Glen & Penny (Swanberg) Weihrauch. He married Tina Libbesmeier on February 20, 2004 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Neil was self-employed entrepreneur. He was a life-long member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where he was involved with the Men’s Group and worked at the breakfasts. He was also a member of the St. Cloud Metro Lion’s Club. Neil enjoyed hunting, fishing, flying planes, taking trips on his motorcycle, racing snowmobiles, and 4-wheeling. Gardening was his latest hobby. He was generous, funny, very social, knew everybody, and was always helping someone in need. He worked hard and played hard. Neil loved Tina and loved his family.

Survivors include his wife, Tina of St. Cloud; mother, Penny of St. Cloud; sister, Nancy (Brett) Avery of Sartell; nephews and nieces, Ken, Brian, Sarah, Nathan, and Allie; mother-in-law, Dorothy Libbesmeier of St. Cloud; in-laws, Steve Parker of Alexandria, Tammy & Greg Hausken of Plymouth and Wayne Libbesmeier of Waite Park. Neil was preceded in death by his father, Snooks (Glen); sister, Mary; father-in-law, Robert; brother-in-law, Tim; and grandparents.