When you are in high school, and in college, or just wanting something different during the summer, you may want to get a seasonal job. Every year, Valleyfair hires several people for many different jobs throughout the amusement park.

Valleyfair in Shakopee is looking to fill 1600 seasonal jobs. The pay is not too bad, either. They are paying for people over 16 $17-$20 per hour based on experience. That is not too bad for a seasonal, summer job. And, I can tell you from my own personal experience, that Valleyfair can be a fun job to have. I only worked there during September when they are only open on weekends. It was a ton of fun, and it would probably even be better if it were for the whole summer.

According to their press release and their jobs page on their website, they are hiring for several positions.

Food & Beverage (14 Years of Age or Older)

Aquatics (15 Years of Age or Older)

Rides (16 Years of Age or Older)

Security (18 Years of Age or Older)

and many more!

If you are trained as a lifeguard, there are more opportunities at Valleyfair's Soak City. How fun would that be? Get to hang out in a water park all summer long. Perfect.

There are some perks too to working at the park. The parent company is Cedarfair, and these are some of the perks and benefits that they have listed on the website.

So, if you are looking for a fun summer job - think about working at Valleyfair!

