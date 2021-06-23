Neal McCoy Spotted Having Dinner at Shady’s No. 7 in Litchfield

Country singer and entertainer Neal McCoy was the headliner of Moondance Jammin Country Fest in Walker on Friday, June 18th. He put on an incredible show as he always does, but it appears that he just couldn't get enough of Minnesota and stuck around for the week.

On Facebook, user Jennifer Rogers shared a photo of her and Neal McCoy at Shady's No. 7 on Lake Ripley in Litchfield.

Jennifer wrote that she had the opportunity to be his server at work that night and it was "super cool".

Comments on the post mentioned that earlier in the day Neal was in Darwin, Minnesota singing the Pledge of Allegiance on Facebook, which is his morning ritual. Others chimed in saying that he was en route to do a show in Wisconsin.

Upon further research it turns out that Neal McCoy did the pledge from an iconic landmark in that neck of the woods, he was at the Worlds Largest Ball of Twine Made by One Man.

It's so cool to see a country star like Neal checking out our local landmarks and enjoying dinner at locally-owned restaurants. Someone of that caliber has been everywhere and done everything, but Mr. McCoy still takes the time out of his busy schedule to support these things and I think that shows how great of a guy he truly is.

