NCHC Quarterfinals to be Played with Restricted Attendance

ST. CLOUD -- Following the lead of the NCAA, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference has decided that the four NCHC quarterfinal series this weekend will be closed to the public.

Attendance will be limited to only the athletes, coaches, event and team staff, media and the athlete's family members.

Fans looking for a ticket refund should contact their school's ticket office.

St. Cloud State University is playing at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo this weekend. The games will still be heard on our sister station 96.7 The River.