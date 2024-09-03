The St. John's football is ranked #14 in the d3football.com preseason poll after posting a 8-2 record in 2023. St. John's head coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON. He says the only ranking that really matters to him is the end of the year ranking where they hope to be #1. Since 2014 St. John's football has been ranked every week of every season which is 10 years of being ranked in the top 25. Fasching says there aren't too many programs that can say that. He explains more than anything it shows a consistency and evidence of a winning program.

The Johnnies are returning starting senior quarterback Aaron Syverson. Fasching says Syverson had indicated last year would be his last with the Johnnies but he decided about a month after the completion of last season to use his Covid year and return to the program. Syverson threw for 3,436 yards and 45 touchdowns in 2023. Fasching says Syverson is one of the best quarterbacks in the MIAC and in the nation. He says in addition to Syverson returning the Johnnies are also returning 4 of their 5 starting offensive linemen. Fasching it's tough to lose All American tight end Alex Larson and 2nd leading receiver Nick Van Erp but he's confident is the group that will replace them. He says they feel pretty good about what they have on the offensive side of the ball.

The Johnnies return 7 starters on defense with the biggest question mark in the defensive backfield. Fasching feels they have a good competitive team and wants to keep getting better day by day.

Athletes transferring schools is commonplace in college sports these days. Fasching says St. John's is bringing in 11 transfers coming from a mixture of Division II and Division II programs. He says St. John's had 3 players transfer out, 2 of which were seniors who graduated and went to schools with a graduate program which St. John's doesn't have.

St. John's has a difficult start to their schedule hosting Carthage September 7 at 1pm before entertaining 4th ranked Wartburg September 14 at 1pm. The Johnnies will then play at Bethel on September 28 at 1pm. Bethel isn't ranked in the top 25 but did receive 70 votes in the poll.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, it is available below.