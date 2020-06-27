My Life; Gary Fasching [PODCAST]

St. John's Head Football Coach Gary Fasching joined me this week for our "My Life" series on WJON. Gary talked about his early life growing up with 14 siblings on a dairy farm in Winsted, Minnesota and his time participating in sports at Winsted Holy Trinity High School. Gary moved on to play college football at St. John's but considered a pair of other schools before deciding to be a Johnnie. Listen to find out who.

Gary's coaching career began at Cathedral in the early 1980s as a football, basketball and track coach. He discussed his success coaching football and how he became a track coach. In 2003 Gary left Cathedral to become an assistant coach at St. John's under John Gagliardi. Gary has been the head coach at St. John's since 2013 and has a career record of 70-14 as a head coach.