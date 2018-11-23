Johnnie Football Hosts Whitworth Saturday [PODCAST]

Photo courtesy of gojohnnies.com

St. John's football hosts Whitworth University (Washington) Saturday at noon in the 2nd round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Collegeville.  The Johnnies are unbeaten at 11-0 while Whitworth is 10-0.  Both teams posted dominating wins in the first round.  The Johnnies defeated Martin Luther 84-6 while Whitworth disposed of Claremont 48-6.

Whitworth is averaging 40.3 points and posting an average of 461.3 yards per game.  St. John's head coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON today to talk about the matchup.

Filed Under: gary fasching, St. John's Football
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top