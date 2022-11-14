Johnnie Football a Top Seed in NCAA Tournament

Johnnie Football a Top Seed in NCAA Tournament

photo courtesy of gojohnnies.com

The St. John's football team is one of 4 #1 seeds in the upcoming NCAA Division III tournament.  The pairings for the 32-team field was announced Sunday afternoon.  St. John's is 9-1 and will host Northwestern Saturday November 19 at noon in the first round.

4th ranked St. John's captured the MIAC title with a 28-10 win over 9th ranked Bethel Saturday.  If St. John's can win Saturday they would play either UW-La Crosse or Wartburg November 26.

 

