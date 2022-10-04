Johnnie Football Ranked 6th

Photo courtesy of St. John's University

The St. John's football team is ranked 6th this week in the d3football.com Division III college football poll.  The Johnnies were also ranked #6 last week.  Bethel moves up one spot this week from #12 to #11.  North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1 this week with Mount Union ranked #2.  The top 10 spots are unchanged from last week.

St. John's is 3-1 and is coming off a 35-28 win on homecoming over Concordia-Moorhead last Saturday.

The Johnnies will play in Minneapolis against Augsburg this Saturday at 1 p.m.

 

