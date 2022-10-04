Johnnie Football Ranked 6th

The St. John's football team is ranked 6th this week in the d3football.com Division III college football poll. The Johnnies were also ranked #6 last week. Bethel moves up one spot this week from #12 to #11. North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1 this week with Mount Union ranked #2. The top 10 spots are unchanged from last week.

Get our free mobile app

St. John's is 3-1 and is coming off a 35-28 win on homecoming over Concordia-Moorhead last Saturday.

The Johnnies will play in Minneapolis against Augsburg this Saturday at 1 p.m.