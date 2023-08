The St. John's football team is ranked #6 in the d3football.com top 25 preseason poll. The Johnnies were 10-2 in 2022 and will open the season Saturday September 2 against #4 Trinity of Texas at noon in Collegeville.

North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1 in the poll followed by Mount Union, Mary Hardin-Baylor, Trinity (Texas) and Wartburg. Bethel is ranked #14.