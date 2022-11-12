Johnnies Top Bethel to Claim MIAC Title

The 5th ranked St. John's football team defeated 9th ranked Bethel Saturday 28-10 to win the MIAC title and earn a berth into the NCAA Division III tournament.

Get our free mobile app

St. John's led 21-10 at halftime. Henry Trost had a 13-yard touchdown run to open the scoring for St. John's and Aaron Syverson threw for 323 yards and 2 touchdowns. Nick VanErp and Alex Larson each had 10 receptions and scored 1 touchdown. VanErp totaled 147 yards and Larson had 98. St. Cloud Tech High School graduate Troy Feddema had 6 carries for 40 yards.

St. John's improves to 9-1 and will likely host a NCAA tournament first round game.