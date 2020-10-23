National Guard Cyber Protection Team Mobiling to Ft. Meade

ROSEMOUNT -- Thirty-five soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard are heading to Maryland to help protect our country from cyberattacks.

The 177th Cyber Protection Team is mobilizing to Fort George G Meade as part of a larger task force aligned under the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade.

Their job is to conduct cyberspace operations in support of U.S. Cyber Command and the Cyber National Mission Force.

The 177th Cyber Protection Team was created in 2017. Minnesota is one of only three states to have a full Cyber Protection Team. This is their first federal mobilization.

A National Guard spokeswoman says this mission is not in response to any one particular event and it has been planned for a while as part of an ongoing rotation.