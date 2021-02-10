National Guard Backs Bill for Sexual Assault Investigations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A bill aiming to create a clear process and timely system for investigating sexual assaults when both the perpetrator and the victim are members of the Minnesota National Guard is making its way through the Legislature.

Reports say the bill at the Capitol would require any sexual assault case involving two members of the Guard to be investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a statewide law enforcement agency.

The Guard currently doesn't have internal criminal investigative capabilities. Officials in the Guard who support the bill think sending all cases directly to the BCA will make the process more efficient and accountable to victims.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app