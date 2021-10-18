Nation Marks Estate Planning Week

ST. CLOUD -- This week is National Estate Planning Awareness Week. Congress established it in 2008 to encourage more Americans to plan their estate.

Chris Wayne is a Financial Advisor and the owner of Laraway Financial. He says now is a good time to plan your estate.

You should always be thinking about your estate. Because, the basic goal of estate planning is to transfer as much of your property as possible and pay as little taxes as possible.

Wayne says there are three main documents you should have in order: your will, power of attorney, and health directives.

These can help doctors and family determine your wishes if you become incapacitated.

He says a common myth is that estate planning is only for the wealthy.

Really when it comes to estate planning, the common myth is 'I don't really have a large estate, or I don't really need to plan.' That's not true.

No matter your age, if you have any assets, he says it's worth it to plan your estate.