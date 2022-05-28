Nate Schmidt, U.S. Men’s National Team to Play for Bronze

TAMPERE, FINLAND -- The U.S. Men's National Hockey team dropped their semifinals matchup to Finland 4-3 Saturday in the IIHF Men's World Championship.

Team USA got off to a quick start as St. Cloud native Nate Schmidt’s shot from the point deflected off the stick of a Finnish defender in front and past the goaltender for an early 1-0 lead.

Finland took a 2-1 lead on the power play in the second period, but Team USA answered when Sean Farrell came off the half-wall to the circle and fired one high into the top corner of the net after Schmidt kept the puck in at the line.

Finland extended its lead to 4-2 in the third, however the U.S. got within one with Adam Gaudette firing one from the slot into the back of the net. But that was as close as Team USA would come before the final buzzer sounded.

Team USA will play for bronze Sunday at 3:20 p.m. (8:20 a.m. ET) live on NHL Network.