My Life; J.G. Preston [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's My Life series I talked with longtime WJON morning show host and Program Director J.G. Preston. J.G. was born in a small town in Ohio but spent most of his grade school years living in Kentucky before his family moved to Long Island, New York where he graduated from Paul Schreiber Senior High School. J.G. had an interest in radio dating back to his time in grade school. He said he was fascinated with it and knew that was something he wanted to do. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

J.G. Preston went to college at Carleton College in Northfield where he graduated in 1980. He had a brief stint working in radio in Boise, Idaho before returning to Northfield where he met his wife Jo Ann. They've been married ever since. J.G. and Jo Ann have two twin daughters, Jessy and Katy. J.G. held many positions in radio including the first Sports Director for the Minnesota News Network in 1983. He was also the Media Relations Director at Canterbury Downs and hosted the public television show, Almanac. J.G. had many play-by-play jobs including calling Gopher football, St. John's football and St. Ben's basketball in his career.

photo courtesy of J.G. Preston

J.G. hosted the WJON Morning News Watch from 1993-2005. He left WJON in 2005 and he and his wife moved to Davis, California. J.G. held a couple of different positions in Sacramento, California including traffic reporter for a radio station there. He is currently the Press Secretary at Consumer Attorneys of California. He and his wife live near Santa Fe, New Mexico.