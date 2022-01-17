GREY FACE RESCUE AND RETIREMENT WOULD LOVE TO HEAR FROM YOU

In honor of Betty White's 100th birthday today, Grey Face Rescue & Retirement of Central Minnesota has joined the viral #BettyWhiteChallenge to raise money for their senior pets in need.

MEET MY DOG, GLORIA

Aren't those little brown eyes adorable? This beautiful girl Gloria came to me at a time when I really needed her. I had just lost my Great Dane Sampson, about three months prior, when I was introduced to this beautiful face. She is the angel I needed and she's still giving me unconditional love all day every day. Her whole body is about the size of Sampson's head, but her personality is a large as a giant.

SENIOR DOGS ARE GREAT COMPANIONS

Gloria was right at about 7 years old when she came to me about three years ago, and she's been a bundle of joy and love ever since. She lost her person when I lost my dog, so we were a great combo waiting to happen. Senior dogs have lots of love to give, and I can't imagine my life without this little bundle of sunshine. She's perfectly healthy, and we call her Miss Congeniality because she loves people and greets everyone with a wagging tail and a cute little smile.

Please consider donating $5 to Grey Face Rescue to help more senior dogs and cats.

Since the passing of the legendary Betty White on December 31, 2021, there has been a huge movement to make her 100th birthday a special day. Betty was a passionate animal rights activist, serving on the Los Angeles Zoo's board for more than 50 years, advocating for the ASPCA, and much more.

As a way to honor Betty, fans have come up with the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The challenge calls for people to donate to their favorite local animal shelters, rescues, and nonprofit organizations today, her birthday, January 17, which would have been Betty's 100th birthday.

