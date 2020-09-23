My Boyfriend Made Me a Unique Barrel Planter

CREATIVE PEOPLE

Creativity comes in all different forms. Some people are great at playing music, some are great at painting; then there are those people who can envision things for you; like my boyfriend Darin, who knows how much I love flowers and flower gardens.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

A UNIQUE GARDEN PLANTER

Darin came across this old display that was going to be tossed out, and somehow in that moment, thought of how he could turn that into a planter for me... And indeed he did. He brought it home, tore it all apart, and then proceeded to put it back together with the barrel on it's side, assembling the barrel to the base, so that I could fill the whole thing with flowers, and the little Fairy Houses that my Mom and Dad created from scratch as well.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

CREATE A SPACE

As he was busy putting my planter together at his house, I was busy trying to figure out the best place to have it for display. I was hoping it would fit on my front step next to my front door, so I cleaned everything out of the spot; swept off the front step and when he brought it over, it fit perfectly.

I just took some of the planters I had on my front step and put them on the shelves for the time being, but I can't wait to start planning for this fall and next spring.

If you have ideas you'd like to share, I'd love to hear them. This part of creativity I'm not the best at, but I love having flowers around my house. Send your ideas to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.