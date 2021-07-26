Multiple Agencies Fight Large Grain Elevator Fire in Clinton

CLINTON (AP) -- Firefighters from three states and a dozen departments battled a large fire at a grain elevator in small western Minnesota city where some residents were evacuated.

According to Big Stone County Sheriff Mark Brown, crews were called shortly before 11 Sunday morning to the grain elevator, which had become fully engulfed in towering flames.

Officials in Clinton, with its population of about 500 people near the South Dakota border, declared a civil emergency by midday.

Residents were advised not to use water, roads were closed and those living within 3 blocks were told to evacuate.