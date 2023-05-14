Mudslides, Road Closures in Southern Minnesota

COMFREY (WJON News) -- Heavy rain over the weekend has caused a lot of headaches for several communities in southern Minnesota.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says Highway 68 near Courtland had to be shut down for a period due to mudslides. That road and now reopened.

MnDOT MnDOT loading...

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says it has rained A LOT down around Mankato since Wednesday. The map shows observed rainfall since Wednesday. The most, at over 8" has been seen near Comfrey.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 19 east of Henderson to Highway 169 will close at 7:00 p.m. Sunday due to flooding from the Minnesota River following heavy rainfalls.

Motorists must find an alternate route as Hwy 93 south of Henderson closed earlier due to flooding.

Get our free mobile app

It has been a lot drier here in St. Cloud. We picked up .36" of an inch of rain on Saturday and we're at .63" of an inch of rain so far for the month of May. That's .83" of an inch below normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES