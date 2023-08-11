MSP Asking for Clues to Fatal Sauk Rapids Crash

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for your help investigating a fatal crash.

Officials say the crash occurred about 3:30 am Friday morning on Highway 10 between Rice and Sauk Rapids.

A Nissan Pathfinder SUV was eastbound on Highway 10 when it left the roadway, went into a ditch, and rolled coming to rest on its roof. A passenger in the SUV was ejected during the crash and was struck by a GMC pickup. That individual has died.

The driver of the SUV was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger in the SUV was not injured, and it’s not believed the driver of the GMC Pickup was injured.

If anyone witnessed the incident, believes they may have hit the person in the roadway, or has more information, please contact the Minnesota State Patrol by calling 507-285-7410.

