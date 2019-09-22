Motorcyclist Hurt in Benton County Crash

WATAB TOWNSHIP -- A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries after a crash in Benton County Saturday night.

The incident happened just before Midnight on Highway 10 and County Road 33 in Watab Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of the motorcycle, 52-year-old Dale Maxon Jr of Minneapolis, was heading south on Highway 10 when it hit a car head-on heading north.

Maxon Jr. was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 35-year-old Brandon Panitzke, and his passengers 30-year-old Cody Hegseth and 30-year-old Derrick Muller, all of Little Falls suffered non-life threatening injuries.