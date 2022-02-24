Motley, MN Mom Gives her Kid $1,800 to Stay Off Social Media

Sivert Klefsaas of Motley is $1,800 richer after sticking to a deal his mom, Lorna, made him when he was just 12 years old. When Sivert was a young teen, his mom said if he could stay off social media until he was 18, she would pay him $1,800, calling it her 18 for 18 Challenge.

Being a competitive kid, Sivert treated the challenge like it was a sport or game, and he wasn't going to lose. He turned 18 this past weekend and his mom gladly handed over the money promised.

Lorna claims it to be the best money she's ever spent. Sivert's older sister is the primary reason for that. Lorna told Kare11 that she knows firsthand how teens can struggle with social media:

She got so obsessed with keeping up her Snapchat streaks that really it was affecting her mood. It was affecting her friendships. I mean, it was like an intervention. She was really, really upset, but it was not even three weeks later that she thanked us and said she was so happy to not have her phone.

Lorna said her daughter now has a healthy relationship with social media, is in grad school and doing well with her classes and social life.

If there is any testament for trying this with your own kids, Sivert said he would totally do this again, and believes not having social media gave him more time to focus on his grades and sports. That focus paid off as he is currently going through offers to play football in college. Now that he's 18, he feels he's more mature and ready to navigate the complex world of social media as an adult.

Would you try this with your kids? It might just be the best money you ever spend!

