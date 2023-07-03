Morrison County Mailboxes Damaged in Late-Night Spree

BELLEVUE TWP - (WJON News) - A string of vandalized mailboxes has caught the attention of the Morrison County Sheriff.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say the latest reports came in Monday morning when a total of eleven mailboxes were either damaged or stolen along Iris Road and 170th Avenue in Bellevue Township.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the incidents are related, and asks anyone in the area to check any outside surveillance cameras.

If you have any information on the individuals responsible, contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office by calling 320-632-9233.

READ RELATED ARTICLES