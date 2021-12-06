Mondloch Completes Painting Marathon, Over $5K Raised for Charity

ST. JOSEPH -- Local artist Dan Mondloch has completed his painting marathon. Every day in November he painted three paintings for a total of 90 pieces of work. He then sold the artwork donating a third of the proceeds to various local charities.

He has sold all but 10 of them raising over $5,000 for charity.

Mondloch says it was fun to see the positive response from the community.

I would send out an email newsletter every morning at 9:00 a.m. and some mornings by 9:05 a.m. all three were sold. I couldn't believe it. I was really surprised. The night before I started I was having panic attacks not sure if anything was going to sell or if anybody would follow along.

For the few remaining paintings, Mondloch is donating half the proceeds to charity.

Get our free mobile app

You can see all of the works on his website and most are also still on display at Bad Habit Brewing in St. Joseph.

Actually, if you want to see a lot of these paintings in person, you can go to Bad Habit right now and most of them haven't been picked up so there's probably over 50 there right now. It's a really nice display. I did a story on Instagram and said all the paintings are hung up and you can come get them or don't because they look great as a collection. It's nice to see them all together.