MN Nurses Set Strike Vote

UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota Nurses will vote to strike at the end of the month.

The Minnesota Nurses Association announced today that the vote to strike would take place on November 30th.

More than 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports have been working without a contract for more than two months, following a three-day strike in September. That strike is considered the largest private-sector nurses' strike in American history.

Officials say while the union continues to bargain in good faith, hospital executives continue to commit unfair labor practices including collusion to drive down nurses' wages, direct dealing with union nurses, and refusing to provide information necessary for the bargaining process.

Graph: Minnesota Nurses Association.

Nurses are bargaining for a new contract at 15 hospitals. Officials say nurses in the Twin Cities have been without a contract since May 30th, Twin Ports nurses' contract expired June 30th.

If the union votes to strike, it could happen as soon as mid-December.