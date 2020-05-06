MN National Guard Salutes Frontline Workers With Flyover [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents had their eyes on the sky Wednesday morning as the Minnesota National Guard flew over St. Cloud in honor of frontline workers.

The flights are part of a nationwide effort to recognize health care workers, emergency responders, food industry personnel and other essential workers keeping the state functioning during the stay at home order.

The aircraft on these missions will be combinations of F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth and C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 133rd Air Wing out of Fort Snelling in St. Paul.

One of the pilots is Lt. Co. Scott Prom. He was born at the St. Cloud Hospital and went to school at St. Cloud Tech.