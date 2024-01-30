MN Man Dressed as Delivery Driver in Home Invasion, Murder

COON RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A Minnesota man has been charged in a triple homicide after allegedly dressing as a package delivery driver to break into a home.

Alonzo Pierre Mingo is charged with three counts of second-degree murder for the Friday killings in a suburban Minneapolis home. He's jailed on a $5 million bond.

Police say video footage shows Mingo dressed in a UPS-type uniform and pointing a gun to a man and a woman as he demands money.

Two children younger than 5 years old are also in the room.

Get our free mobile app

Police say Mingo led the group out of the room, then returned with the woman and shot her at point-blank range.