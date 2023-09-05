MN Employers Urged to Cash Workers’ Comp Surplus Checks

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Employers who have workers comp insurance through the Workers' Compensation Reinsurance Association are being urged to check whether they have unclaimed money.

The WCRA issued 90,000 surplus distribution checks totaling $35-million to policyholders in December 2022. Approximately 15,000 checks totaling $3-million remain uncashed.

To find a searchable list of policyholders with uncashed checks, to request a reissued check, or to get more information about the surplus distribution, check out WCRA website.

The WCRA was created 42 years ago by the Minnesota legislature to provide workers' compensation insurance at a fair price.

