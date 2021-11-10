MN Distillery’s New Arby’s-Flavored Vodka Apparently Not a Joke

Tell us you're an alcoholic without telling us you're an alcoholic.

I was scrolling through Facebook yesterday (Tuesday, November 9) when a post from Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis caught my eye.

"Your favorite fries are now 80 proof," read the post's caption. "We teamed up with Arby's to distill an extremely limited quantity of Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka, available exclusively at arbysvodka.com starting November 18." The post was accompanied by a photo of two bottles of vodka and carts of french fries, both with Arby's branding.

Tattersall Distilling via Facebook

My first reaction was to mentally check the date: "It's November 9...too early for April Fool's Day. This must be real, " I realized in shock. If it is a joke, apparently Arby's is in on it, too; the fast food chain confirmed the news with a post of their own on Twitter.

In the hours since various publications and news sources including WCCO, Bring Me the News, Inspired Brands and Complex have picked up the story. Apparently, fast food fry-flavored vodka is not a joke.

“Though we’ve mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take is one step further—by making them 80-proof," Complex quotes Arby CMO Patrick Schwing. "Being a potato-based liquor, this limited-edition vodka is infused with Crinkle and Curly fry flavor so Arby’s fans can enjoy our menu from bag to bottle."

Still, the internet generally seems in disbelief over the strange collaboration and even stranger product.

"Tattersall, I think you left your phone unlocked at the table while you went to the bathroom," commented one person on Facebook. "Your friends are like mine. They got you."

"I always dip my Market Fresh sandwich into my martini for that extra classy flare," joked another.

"Had to check my calendar," commented a third. "Nope, not April 1st.... I am going to file this under things that no one ever asked for...."

The very real vodkas wil be available November 18 exclusively at arbysvodka.com. A second drop will be made available November 22. Cost will be $59.99 per bottle.

What do you think -- would you give Arby's fry-flavored vodka a try?

