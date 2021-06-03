MN Brewery Helps Develop Chef Gordon Ramsay’s New Hell’s Seltzers

Summer just got a little hotter!

Award-winning chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay recently announced a new line of hard seltzers inspired by Hell's Kitchen, and a Minnesota company gets credit for helping bring the flavors to life. Hell's Seltzers is a new line of hard seltzers inspired by flavors found in Hell's Kitchen, created -- in part -- by Minnesota-based Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Four flavors Berry Inferno, Knicker Twist, Mean Green and That’s Forked are available now as variety 12 packs on shelves in 25 states. Each flavor was tasted and approved by the flavor-forward chef. Lift Bridge Brewing Company is credited as a "flavor consultant" on the line, working with Ramsay to develop each unique flavor of Hell's Seltzer.

"The team and I have spent months developing the flavors that are just what you’d find at any of my restaurants,” says Ramsay. “As they hit shelves this summer, I hope you’ll enjoy a few as much as I have.”

The flavor profiles of each seltzer are:

Berry Inferno – peach, blueberry, raspberry

Knicker Twist – passionfruit, pineapple, orange

Mean Green – kiwi, lime, mint, pineapple

That’s Forked – Key Lime, vanilla, graham

Hell's Seltzer variety packs will include three 12oz cans of each flavor and are expected to retail for between $15.99-17.99.

Originally based out of Stillwater, MN Lift Bridge Brewing Company is one of Minnesota's largest craft beer and beverage producers, recently opening a second location in New Richmond, WI. Popular Lift Bridge Brewing beverages include Farm Girl Saison, Hop Dish IPA, Mango Blonde, Lift Bridge Root Beer, Mini Donut Cream Soda and the Lift Bridge Hard Seltzer line.