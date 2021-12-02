One third of Minnesotans polled admit they often argue with their partner when one or both have been drinking alcohol. This could be because 20% of respondents say they are more honest with one another when drunk.

Perhaps this is where underlying issues are brought to the surface. The research was conducted and published by alcohol.org.

Excessive drinking can be a deal breaker, especially considering 15% of people say they have had a relationship end because of problem drinking from either side. At the same time, however, nearly 1 in 10 say alcohol is an important part of their relationship and if they both went sober, 33% of people say their relationship would suffer.

There is a clear correlation between alcohol consumption and dysfunctional relationships. This could be due to the fact that alcohol can bring certain underlying issues to the forefront of a drunken argument,” says Joy Sutton, Director of Corporate Communication for for Alcohol.org. “If you believe your partner has a substance abuse problem, it’s never too late to seek help. There are treatment facilities all over the country where you can find resources to help you on your journey to recovery.

Nearly one-fifth of Minnesota respondents say they have been in a situation where they had to ask their partner to cut down on their drinking. The survey also revealed that over three-quarters say they would definitely consider ending a relationship if their partner started to drink excessively.

When it comes to those people not in relationships, a whopping 87% of singles on the dating scene said that if they went on a first date and their partner got very drunk, it would put them off wanting to see them again.