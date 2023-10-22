Actor Jason Momoa Delights Minnesotans! Debuts His New Vodka

Hollywood came to the The Twin Cities on Friday. Folks were all a buzz on socials with their sightings of "Aquaman" actor Jason Momoa this past Friday. He was at the Total Wine in Minnetonka and then at the Costco store in St. Louis Park to promote his new Meili vodka.

He enlightened Minnesotans to his ties to our state when he spoke at length at a Happy Hour that he hosted Friday night. He said he considers himself as being from the Midwest. He was born in Hawaii but said that his Mom used drive from Des Moines to Minnesota and this is where he learned to rock climb.

That Happy Hour he hosted was in Downtown Minneapolis at The Living Room inside the Foshay after his day of signing bottles of his vodka. It's there that a member of his team video taped that discussion and posted it on the instagram account @tracilala.

He said he was there hosting the happy hour so that owners of the Bars & Restaurants, as well as servers and other employees can enjoy and taste his vodka. He also mentioned that his vodka has only been in existence since January, but they've already won multiple awards.

Jason and his team said on a post to socials from Bring Me The News that Minneapolis broke the record for the most bottles signed. He and his team said they signed 2,400 bottles in two and half hours. That was the record for all the stops.

So it looks like Minnesota has a lot of love for Meili Vodka...and obviously Jason Mamoa as well!

