Mixed Genre Lineup Announced for Taste of Minnesota

The Taste of Minnesota festival came back last year after an 8 year hiatus. This year it is back again, and they say it will be bigger and better this year.

Get our free mobile app

This year it will be a two day festival that will be held July 6 and 7 on the Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. During the festival you can enjoy everything we love about Minnesota including food (of course), outdoor family fun and MUSIC!

The lineup has been announced, and it includes a mixed genre of artists.

Saturday night, July 6th:

Sunday night, July 7th:

Some of the other things that you need to know when heading out to the Taste of Minnesota festival is that is a FREE event. There is no cover charge. The hours on both days are 11am to 8pm.

One of the reasons for moving the event back to Minneapolis from St. Paul was the easier acces to public transportation. The organizers of the event also promise that thre will be a "few surprises" thoughout the weekend. No word on what those could possibly be, but I'm hoping for something like a celebrity chef to show up. That would be cool.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll