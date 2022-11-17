Missed Connections! Are You “The One” From Super One In Baxter?

Time to roll the dice and see if we can't help someone find that special someone. It's time for a missed connection from Craigslist, with this one happening in Baxter, at the Super One.

The missed connection post was written just 4 days ago, so there is a chance this woman might remember seeing this person at the Super One in Baxter.

Super one baxter (Baxter)

I was stunned when I saw tou tour the one of most beautiful women I've ever saw. You had 2 boys with you I didn't see a ring so hopefully not taken your eyes grabbed me I can't stop thinking about you if you see this shoot me a message when where we the closest to each other so I know it's you. I really hope you see this. I'm still blown away and can't wait to see how amazing you are and feel those ice gray blue eyes cut me again.

Are you the woman with "ice gray blue" eyes? This person was so taken aback by your beauty is almost seems like you would have noticed. It also seems like you were like ships in the night, as you passed each other close enough, that there must have been a moment in order for this posting person and you to know.

While it's a long shot, why not help someone looking for love, even if it's at the Super One in Baxter?

