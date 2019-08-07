Minor Injuries Reported After Becker Crash

BECKER -- A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Becker.

The crash happened on Wednesday just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 25 in Becker.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Cheryle Lindbom was heading east on Highway 10 when her car was hit by another car driven by 89-year-old John Klein as he pulled out of the Highway 25 median.

Lindbom was taken to Monticello Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.