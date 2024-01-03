Minnesota’s New License Plate Options For 2024 [GALLERY]
The State of Minnesota has rolled out several new license plate options for 2024. Most of the plates became available on January 1st, including a very popular blackout plate similar to the one seen in Iowa.
Here is a look at all the new options for customizing your ride this winter. In addition to the plates below, there will also be a Minnesota United plate and a plate from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office.
BLACKOUT PLATE
Fee: $13.50/Motorcycle; $15/auto or truck
Passenger class vehicles, one-ton pickup trucks and self-propelled recreational vehicles. Requires $30 annual contribution to the Driver and Vehicle Services Operating Account. The passenger class version of this plate is available same-day at offices that offer license plate services, as inventory allows.
LION'S CLUB
Fee: $13.50/motorcycle; $15.50/auto or truck
Passenger class vehicles, noncommercial one-ton pickups and self-propelled recreational vehicles. Requires minimum $25 first-time contribution and additional $5 annual contribution with registration renewal. Funds are issued to the Lions Club International.
MINNESOTA LYNX
Fee: $13.50/motorcycle; $15.50/Auto or truck
Passenger class vehicles, noncommercial one-ton pickups and self-propelled recreational vehicles. Requires minimum $30 annual contribution to professional sports team's foundation.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES
Fee: $13.50/motorcycle; $15.50 Auto/Truck
Passenger class vehicles, noncommercial one-ton pickups and self-propelled recreational vehicles. Requires minimum $30 annual contribution to professional sports team's foundation.
MINNESOTA TWINS
Fee: $13.50/motorcycle; $15.50/auto or truck
Passenger class vehicles, noncommercial one-ton pickups and self-propelled recreational vehicles. Requires minimum $30 annual contribution to professional sports team's foundation.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Fee: $13.50/Motorcycle; $15/auto or truck
Passenger class vehicles, one-ton pickup trucks and self-propelled recreational vehicles. Requires $30 annual contribution to the Driver and Vehicle Services Operating Account. The passenger class version of this plate is available same-day at offices that offer license plate services, as inventory allows.
MINNESOTA WILD
Fee: $13.50/Motorcycle; $15/auto or truck
Passenger class vehicles, one-ton pickup trucks and self-propelled recreational vehicles. Requires $30 annual contribution to the Driver and Vehicle Services Operating Account. The passenger class version of this plate is available same-day at offices that offer license plate services, as inventory allows.