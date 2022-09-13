Minnesota’s “Longest Running” Flight Breakfast Is 90 Minutes From Saint Cloud

Feeling the need for some adventure this weekend? Why not take the trip down to Hector Minnesota and partake in what has been claimed as the longest-running flight breakfast in Minnesota this Sunday? The breakfast is in its 80th year and offers up some fun experiences for kids of any age.

The breakfast, which takes place this Sunday, September 18th at the Municipal Airport in Hector, will offer up all-you-can-eat pancakes, french toast, eggs, sausage, coffee, juice, and milk. The breakfast in the past has served up more than 150 meals for those who stop by the event.

On top of the breakfast, those who stop out will have the chance to see planes up close. Some of the planes that are expected to be at the flight breakfast are ag planes, warbirds, and some antique aircraft.

The claim of being the longest-running flight breakfast comes from locals who feel that there isn't another community in Minnesota that has run one as long as they have.

Hector Minnesota as it seems, has always been a place for people who like airplanes and flying, as the Hector Municipal Airport states that "In 1939 and 1940, Hector laid claim to being the “most air-minded city in the U.S.A.” Feature articles in National Aeronautics, the Minneapolis Star Journal, Hector Mirror, and other publications supported this claim as the Star Journal reported in September 1940 that 40 percent of the men between 18 and 40 were either pilots or student fliers. An incredible 45 residents who did solo flying and another 100 residents taking instructions out of a population of 1,044."

