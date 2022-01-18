Minnesota’s ‘Ice Highway’ to the Northwest Angle is Now Open

A 37-mile ice highway in Minnesota that takes travelers across the Lake of the Woods to the northernmost point in the country is open for the second year in a row, but if you want to travel it, be prepared to pay.

The road costs an estimated $1,500 per mile for plowing and other upkeep, and in order to do that upkeep, each vehicle has to pay a toll of $250.

Get our free mobile app

The ice highway itself starts in Warroad, and ends at the Northwest Angle resort community. This is really convenient for ice anglers as that area is usually only accessible by plane or snowmobile, and they don't have to drive through Canada.

This ice road was originally created last winter when the Canadian border was closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The ice road is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset contingent on weather and ice conditions. Road status will be monitored closely and may be subject to change without notice. Updates will be posted on the Northwest Angle Guest Ice Road Facebook page.

If you're planning to head up there and would like to purchase your pass in advance, here is a link to do so.

10 Things All Minnesotans Can Relate to

15 Signs You Might Be a Minnesota Grandma