Warroad is Home to the Longest Ice Skating Trail in America

Have you ever skated five miles of ice? You can this winter in Minnesota!

Last year, families in Warroad, Minnesota came together to connect their backyard hockey rinks via an ice skating path, following the natural bend of the river in the town. The skating path was so popular that its length doubled this winter to 5 miles of ice to explore.

In December of 2020, at the prompting of a teenage daughter, three neighbors in Warroad, MN decided that with school and sports canceled they would plow a 3/4 mile path along the riverbend to connect their two river rinks. The idea grew and they continued plowing a path to Doc's, the local river rink that is open to the public. They received a donation of unsold trees after Christmas and used them to line the path, delineating the snowmobile trail on one side, and the groomed cross country ski path on the other side.

The Riverbend Skate Path is the longest ice skating trail in the United States at 5.2 miles in total length. The path is free to use and is maintained through volunteer labor and donations. With the new expansion this year, the Riverbend Skate Path partnered with Warroad High School to construct two warming hut concession stands, and add more firepits for warming along the path.

If you are wanting to head up to Warroad and skate the path yourself this winter rentals for skates, skis and snowshoes are available at Doc’s Harbor Inn, or bring your own and hop on the path right away.

