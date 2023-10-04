I know what you're thinking - and no, it's not THAT kind of a doll. It's actually a Barbie Doll. I should have been done playing with any sort of Barbie Doll when I was a kid. And for the most part, that is definitely true.

But not with this particular doll. This one is super cool, and I think everyone should have one.

This "Barbie" doll is a replica of one of my musical idols. It's a Stevie Nicks doll!!!

And according to Buzzfeed, this is now trending as the best Christmas gift ever!!!

This isn't new to have a celebrity made into a Barbie Doll, but usually they are much younger musicialns and actors. But there are some dolls such as Hoda Kotb from the Today show... she has her own Barbie. That's cool too. But this doll, in my opinion, is the coolest. And one that I would actually want. If no one gives it to me for Christmas, it might be something that I will just have to buy myself.

The new Stevie Nicks doll was just revealed on Monday. And Stevie got to announce it during one of her shows. As she is on tour currently with Billie Joel. They will be making a stop in Minnesota in November.

This was the description given per Buzzfeed:

I was personally questioning the "look" of the doll, however. But it has Stevie's endorsement. She even tweeted about it.

So, I guess if it has Stevie's approval, we should all get on board with that one.

